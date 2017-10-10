US Treasurys higher as investors switch focus to Fed speeches, bills auctions

Following the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest nonfarm payrolls report, which revealed that the U.S. saw a loss of 33,000 jobs during September, investors will be paying close attention as to what leading members of the U.S. central bank will say Tuesday.

In the morning, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at the Regional Economic Conditions conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Later on in the day, investors will turn their attention to Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who will be in California, where he is expected to participate in a Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research associates meeting.

The Fed will also be of key importance when it comes to U.S. politics. In the final week of September, President Donald Trump stated that the person who would lead the U.S. central bank from 2018 would be announced in the coming weeks.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills, $36 billion in 26-week bills, $35 billion in four-week bills and $20 billion in 52-week bills.

On the commodities front, oil prices traded in the black during early trade, with investors digesting the latest comments from a leading oil cartel. On Monday, OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters that there was "clear evidence" that the oil market was showing signs of rebalancing.