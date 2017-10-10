Kim Jong Un, born to a different family, could be 'playing video games and eating Cheetos,' congressman says

Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Kim Jong Un's status as North Korea's dictator is "an accident of birth."

"This is a plump 31-year-old kid," the Florida congressman told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "If he were born somewhere else, and not to that family, he could be playing video games and eating Cheetos in some basement somewhere."

DeSantis, chairman of the House Oversight's National Security subcommittee, said the problem with Kim's aggression toward the U.S. and persistent pursuit of nuclear weapons is two-fold. "We don't know how rational he is," he said. "The other thing is he's willing to transfer that technology to rogue states like Iran."

"This regime's history has shown that they're willing to export that technology. So that may be a bigger threat than them even using it on the United States," said DeSantis. He cited North Korea's involvement in the Syrian nuclear program, which was revealed in the aftermath of Israel's bombing of a Syrian reactor in 2007.

That was before Kim's reign, which began in 2011 after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, but his family has been in power for three generations in North Korea.

DeSantis, also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the United States needs to address the entrenched North Korea situation head-on.

"Neglecting the problem has only made it worse. We're in a much worse situation than we were 25 years ago," DeSantis said. But he added that the Trump administration has made strides. "They've actually done a lot if you look internationally to squeeze the Kim regime. There's less cash going in there now. I'd like to see that continue."