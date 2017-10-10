LinkedIn HR exec says this is the No. 1 mistake people make during the hiring process

Job seekers know that making a good first impression in an interview is important. But leaving a positive, lasting impression is just as significant, if not more so.

The best way to make sure an interviewer remembers you well past the conversation is to always ask questions at the end — something many job applicants don't do, says Brendan Browne, the global head of talent for LinkedIn.

"If people don't have questions, that's a concern," Browne tells CNBC Make It. In fact, he says that it's the No.1 mistake he sees people making during the hiring process.

"It's sort of impossible to not have questions," says the HR exec. "You won't get everything in a 45-minute interview that you need."

Asking questions shows that you have been paying attention during the interview and that you are eager to learn more about the company, says the head of global talent.

Browne explains that when a prospective candidate doesn't ask questions, it raises red flags.

"Is this emblematic of not being inquisitive or collaborative?" he says. "Questions are one of the most important things."

Browne gives pointers on questions you can ask: "Ask about [the interviewer's] experiences. What challenges do they face? What's next for the company and what's up ahead?"