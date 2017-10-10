Luxembourg could appeal against the EC’s $294 million Amazon tax bill, says finance minister

Luxembourg is assessing whether to appeal against the European Commission's order to reclaim nearly $300 million in unpaid taxes from Amazon, the country's finance minister has told CNBC.

"We do not seem to agree, we considered that there was no state aid on our side, there was no selective advantage that was given to the company we are talking about," Pierre Gramegna said Monday at the sidelines of a European meeting.

"We are going to review all our possibilities and eventually appeal. The decision has not been taken," he said.

Brussels announced last week that Luxembourg gave illegal tax benefits to Amazon between 2006 and 2014 without any "valid justification." As a result, the country has to recover the unpaid taxes.