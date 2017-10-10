    ×

    Luxembourg could appeal against the EC’s $294 million Amazon tax bill, says finance minister

    Luxembourg is assessing whether to appeal against the European Commission's order to reclaim nearly $300 million in unpaid taxes from Amazon, the country's finance minister has told CNBC.

    "We do not seem to agree, we considered that there was no state aid on our side, there was no selective advantage that was given to the company we are talking about," Pierre Gramegna said Monday at the sidelines of a European meeting.

    "We are going to review all our possibilities and eventually appeal. The decision has not been taken," he said.

    Brussels announced last week that Luxembourg gave illegal tax benefits to Amazon between 2006 and 2014 without any "valid justification." As a result, the country has to recover the unpaid taxes.

    A picture taken on June 9, 2016 shows Amazon warehouse in Paris, part of the new service 'Prime Now'.

    Following the European Commission's (EC) decision, Luxembourg said it "refers to a period going back to 2006. Over time, both the international and the Luxembourg legal frameworks have substantially evolved."

    Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Gramegna said that "we shouldn't look at a situation that happened 10 or 15 years ago with the eyes of today."

    Tax issues are a long-standing problem for the EC. Back in December, Ireland also appealed against a Commission ruling to collect $15.2 billion in unpaid taxes from Apple.

    More than a year after its initial order, Brussels decided to refer Ireland to the European Court of Justice last week for failing to recover the unpaid taxes from Apple.

    "It is extremely regrettable that the Commission has taken this action, especially in relation to a case with such a large scale recovery amount," the Irish authorities said in a statement.

