Somber activist investor Nelson Peltz says he's challenging the 'dead heat' P&G board seat vote

Nelson Peltz: We consider the vote a dead heat 9 Mins Ago | 00:57

Billionaire hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Tuesday the Procter & Gamble vote is "as close as a dead heat" as possible.

Peltz spoke in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" after P&G said its shareholders voted against giving the activist investor a seat on its board.

"Our numbers don't say that," Peltz said, asserting the vote is probably plus or minus 1 percent.

"No matter what happens" P&G should put "me" on the board, Peltz said.

"I don't think they're serving their shareholders properly," he said. P&G has the wrong corporate structure.

Peltz's $12.7 billion hedge fund, Trian Partners, has taken a $3.5 billion stake in P&G. He said he was seeking a P&G board seat because the company has "lost its soul."

P&G's brands include Tide detergent, Gillette razors and Pampers diapers.

The activist investor wanted the company to reorganize around three distinct global businesses. He would have divide household, personal, and family care products in an effort to streamline operations and revive market share for some of its premiere brands, such as Gillette razors.

Peltz criticized P&G in July — and numerous times since then — saying that the company's transformation is being hindered by its "suffocating bureaucracy."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.