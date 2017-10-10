The biggest stock market trade of the year may be at a tipping point

Timothy J. Bain, financial advisor at Spark Asset Management in Statesville, North Carolina, is among the enthusiasts. He said emerging market stocks remain relatively cheap, trading at about half the Standard & Poor's 500 valuation, using the standard price-to-earnings ratio.

"Since closing above the October 2007 pre-crash high of around 1550 in March 2013, the S&P 500 has gone up over 60 percent, while the markets of Europe and Asia are still below their pre-crisis highs in 2007," said Cern Basher, president and chief investment officer at Brilliant Advice in Cincinnati.

But not below by much.

On a forward earnings basis, emerging markets still look a lot better than U.S. stocks: The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is trading at about 12 times expected earnings, compared to 23 times for the stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500. But overseas stocks are no longer quite as cheap as they once were — especially when compared to their own historical valuations rather than to the S&P 500. In fact, they are back near pre-financial crisis highs and, in the case of emerging markets, have risen above the long-term historical average.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is at a current trailing price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 16 times higher than its 20-year average of 14.5 times, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute global quantitative strategist Sameer Samana. "It's rarely been higher except in recession, when earnings tend to decline significantly, pushing the denominator down," Samana said. "One theme we are struggling with is that almost nothing is cheap in the world, across the board, high asset prices."