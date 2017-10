Investors would be wise to keep an eye on funds that have the most exposure to Puerto Rico debt as the island faces unprecedented devastation from Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico had already racked up more than $70 billion in debt before the storm. And with a new request for $1.4 billion in federal aid from Gov. Ricardo Rossello, the island's shortfall doesn't look like it will end any time soon.

The situation led one Columbia Threadneedle Investments executive to declare that the possibility that Puerto Rico bondholders will recover all their money has "dwindled" in a blog post Monday.

"Long before Hurricane Maria, we believed that Puerto Rico bondholders should expect significant losses," wrote Chad Farrington, head of municipal bond credit research and senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle. "Now, the economic outlook is further weakened by the effects of the hurricane."