Tony Robbins: To have an ‘extraordinary quality of life,’ you need more than money—you need this

Tony Robbins: You need these two skills to live a happy life 11:20 AM ET Fri, 6 Oct 2017 | 01:14

Setting a goal and reaching it often feels less satisfying than we might have imagined, says the life and business strategist Tony Robbins.

"Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I want a relationship!' And then you got a relationship and thought, 'I don't want to relationship!'" says Robbins to CNBC Make It.

Culturally, people are driven to desire "consumption and achievement," says Robbins. As a result, often people run hard and fast to reach a goal they mistakenly believe will make them happy, but when they get there, they feel empty.

"Whatever you think making it is, when you get there, you'll see there's another level — that never ends, because if you stop growing you're going to be unhappy," says Robbins.

Achievement is not on its own is not enough.

To have an "extraordinary quality of life" first requires understanding what your personal priorities are, says Robbins. The notion of an "extraordinary quality of life" is "life on your terms, not my idea, but your terms," he says.