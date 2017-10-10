Trump's plan for the Iran nuclear deal runs straight through a diplomatic minefield

As the Trump administration prepares to force allies and adversaries alike to revisit the Iran nuclear deal, some analysts see a straight line to a stronger accord, while others warn there is only a narrow path for success that runs through a minefield.

Within the next week, President Donald Trump will refuse to certify to Congress that the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal remains in America's national security interest, according to multiple reports. Yet he is expected to stop short of encouraging lawmakers to immediately reimpose sanctions, and instead try to coerce Europeans and Iranians back to the negotiating table.

That will require the Trump administration to apply enough pressure to bring reluctant partners and a hostile adversary in line. But it must also exercise enough restraint to avoid pushing either beyond the breaking point.