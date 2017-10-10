Finally, CFOs have a seat at the executive table, and while CEOs, as noted recently by Deloitte analyst Ajit Kambil, "need to own the narrative and be the champion of company-wide culture change," she or he will need help. "The entire C-suite can play a vital role across the culture change steps," Kambil wrote.
I couldn't agree more. All executives play a vital role in crafting, supporting, changing and maintaining a company culture. Because of our position as leaders, we're naturally closely watched by other employees. What we do and how we act as leaders — good or bad – ripples throughout the organization.
No doubt technology, like so many other industries, faces cultural challenges and opportunities for improvement. Meaningful changes that stand the test of time will require an all-hands-on-deck approach, especially from the C-suite. But it will be worth it, not only for employees but for customers and investors, too.
Today's greatest companies succeed by helping all of their stakeholders thrive, concludes the authors of the book Firms of Endearment. Such companies "make the world better by the way they do business and the world responds," the authors note.
The data clearly shows that positive cultures are winning cultures. Employees that feel valued, empowered and set up for career growth will be more engaged and productive, and they'll positively impact the customer experience. From that, companies will yield better results and business success, and culture will have been a key reason.
— By Robynne Sisco, CFO at Workday and member of the CNBC Global CFO Council