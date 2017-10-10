Research clearly shows that positive cultures — whether in tech or in other industries — can benefit the bottom line in various ways.



1. Happier employees



Companies with a highly engaged workforce — which is likely to include employees who feel a sense of belonging, ownership and accountability — outperform their peers by 147 percent in earnings per share, according to Gallup, which has been tracking employee engagement for decades. Companies with positive cultures will also get more out of their recruitment and retention investments because they'll have less turnover.

On average, companies on the 2016 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list experienced 50 percent less voluntary turnover than their peers. The war for talent in today's knowledge-driven economy is intense. Once a company has hired the best talent, it is critical to keep those employees engaged in the company, its mission and their own personal growth.

2. Happier customers

This is key to company longevity. Without happy customers, growth is harder. Companies will have to invest time and resources to win new customers as older ones grow disenchanted and fall off. Here, too, employee engagement is key. Employees are in the bunker, day in and day out, partnering with customers. If two vendors offer the same product but have very different cultures that impact the employee experience and how that translates to customer engagement, customers will often pick the vendor that's perceived as having the better culture. Other leaders have also recognized the power of culture in business competition. Eighty-two percent of respondents to Deloitte's 2016 Global Human Capital Trends survey identified culture as a potential competitive advantage.

3. Happier shareholders

Business conditions — and stock prices — can and will be affected by all kinds of macro-economic conditions and cycles. But research also shows that having happier employees and happier customers can result in driving shareholder value.

For 30 years the research and consulting firm Great Place to Work has studied the impact of culture on company performance. Its data shows that over the past five years, publicly traded firms in the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list posted a mean annual return of 19.7 percent vs. 14.6 percent for the S&P 500. Every public company, and every CFO like me, cares about investors and how they view the potential of their investments. Culture that drives shareholder value extends the positive stuff that happens inside a company to the broader world.