Should you use color on your resume? Recruiters say it's not black and white

Corinne Clawson, who oversees recruitment at Premier Nutrition Corporation, the company behind PowerBar and other brands, has hired more than 100 people in the past three and a half years.
She's seen many resumes that incorporate color, the most recent of which was "bright blue and covered half the page."
Bright colors can make it difficult to read your resume, which won't help your chances. But even more than that, using color on your resume can make you look unprofessional.
"The information listed on your resume should speak for itself," says Clawson.
Color can also, Clawson notes, appear to be an attempt to distract the hiring manager.
Charlie Nelson, vice president at SmartRecruiters, works with hundreds of recruiters and also sees it as a red flag. He calls the use of color "unoriginal" and adds that "it's not a creative way to stand out among other resumes."
In fact, according to Nelson, using color in your resume isn't only unhelpful, it could actually appear that you're trying to overcompensate or mask shortcomings, hurting your chances.