Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: JILL, JNPR & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Herbalife's stock rose about 1 percent in extended trading after an SEC filing showed that investor Carl Icahn boosted his stake in the company to 26 percent. In March, he reported a stake of about 24.5 percent.

Juniper Networks's shares fell more than 2 percent after hours. The company posted preliminary estimated third quarter results with revenue below the company's previous guidance.

Shares of Blackhawk Network fell more than 6.5 percent in extended trading after the company offered worse-than-expected guidance for the year.

J.Jill shares plummeted more than 37 percent in the extended session after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter as sales missed expectations.

XL Group's stock climbed more than 3 percent after the bell. The insurance and reinsurance company said it expected to register about $1.48 billion in catastrophe losses in the third quarter, the bulk of which come from hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma.