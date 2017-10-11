Amazon is letting teens create their own accounts - but giving parents final say on purchases

Amazon is making it easier for the family's youngest shoppers to click through to Checkout with new parental control settings announced Wednesday.

Teens between the ages of 13 and 17 can now create unique logins, linked to a household account, and place orders through the Amazon App to be approved by mom or dad. Parents will receive a text or email with information about the order and the option to approve.

If the approval process gets tedious, parents can also set pre-approved spending limits. Teens get greater freedom and parents still get itemized notifications of orders.

"As a parent of a teen, I know how they crave independence, but at the same time that has to be balanced with the convenience and trust that parents need. We've listened to families and have built a great experience for both teens and parents," Michael Carr, vice president of Amazon Households, said in a statement.

Teens will also be able to access Prime-specific features like Prime Video and Twitch if their parents are members.

Parents and teens can sign up at amazon.com/forteens.