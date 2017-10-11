Apple CEO Tim Cook says AR glasses won't be ready 'any time soon'

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that it will be a while before the technology available for augmented reality glasses rises to Apple's standards, according to British Vogue.

Cook — who visited Europe to meet with the French president and open an entrepreneurship lab at Oxford — talked to Vogue about the intersection of fashion and augmented reality.

Apple certainly has some ideas about glasses, based on published patents. But a "slicker" version of Google Glass isn't immediately forthcoming from Apple, Cook told Vogue.

"There are rumours and gossip about companies working on that, and we obviously don't talk about what we work on. But today I can tell you that the technology itself doesn't exist to do that in a quality way," Cook told Vogue. "We don't give a rats about being first, we want to be best in creating people's experiences. Something that you would see out in the market any time soon would not be something that any of us would be satisfied with."

Apple's latest operating system supports augmented reality apps, and has already been adopted by retailers like Anthropologie and Ikea. Cook told Vogue that the ability to try-on and buy clothes through augmented reality also likely won't be up to snuff this year.

But while Apple has a long history of plugging away on the perfect products while other companies take the lead, fellow technology giant Amazon has already been experimenting in aggressively on similar features. The Amazon app can let users buy books by photographing the cover, and the Echo Look dabbles in fashion suggestions.

For more about Apple's fashion and augmented reality ambitions, see the feature at Vogue.co.uk