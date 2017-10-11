Cramer on how stock-picking in this market is like good fishing

In many ways, CNBC's Jim Cramer finds each trading day in the stock market to be very similar to a good fishing trip.

"This is like fishing, catching a 40-inch edible fish every day, each different from the day before," the "Mad Money" host said about the bounty of high-quality stocks.

Wednesday's catch was the stock of McDonald's. Shares of the fast-food chain broke out to all-time highs on practically no news, closing above $163 a share. Despite its lack of obvious upward drivers, Cramer said the inevitable analyst recommendations would likely help, not hurt.

Also swimming higher were shares of PayPal, which was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" by a major firm that argued worries about PayPal's negotiations with eBay were overblown.

"This was a gift. I'm calling it a 40-pound striper caught surf casting," Cramer joked.

But Cramer couldn't help but wonder why such different situations are all working for these stocks, so he compiled a list of reasons for why the market is brimming with winners.