House panel plans to release Russian ads that ran on Facebook, committee leaders say

The House Intelligence Committee plans to release Russia-linked ads that ran on Facebook during the 2016 election, the panel's leaders said Wednesday, according to NBC News.

They likely will not make the ads public before a Nov. 1 hearing featuring officials from Facebook, Twitter and Google.

The House committee is investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign. Reps. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are leading the probe.

The announcement came following the lawmakers' meeting with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. The social media executive also met with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Facebook has already shared about 3,000 ads bought by Russia-linked groups with the congressional committees investigating the Russian influence campaign.

Google also has discovered that Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on its platforms, according to reports.