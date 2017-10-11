Ivanka Trump: The US is 'not retaining the best talent for the jobs that we need'

Ivanka Trump says that a flawed immigration system is threatening the United States's ability to secure the best talent for in-demand jobs.

During a Monday panel at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, the first daughter addressed the impact that deporting thousands of Dreamers as part of ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, might have on the future workforce.

"I personally am of the opinion — the President has stated this — that we have to figure out a good solution that protects these innocent people, many of whom were brought to this country as children," said the first daughter.

She also said that immigration reform is the right approach for protecting Dreamers and ensuring that we secure the best workforce talent.

"I think that is the right approach because our system is flawed, and it is not equipped to handle the challenges," she said. "Our visa program is deeply flawed. We are not retaining the best talent for the jobs that we need and that has to fundamentally be reconsidered."