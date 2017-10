A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit down after Tuesday's modest rally. The Fed minutes come out today at 2 p.m. ET. Mortgage applications dropped 2.1 percent as interest rates hit their highest level since July.

-BlackRock just posted earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

TERROR/DEFENSE

-The U.S. flew two B-1B bombers over North Korea late Tuesday in a show of force.