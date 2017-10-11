First look at Amazon's new high-end water-resistant Kindle that can read books to you

Amazon just announced the all-new Kindle Oasis.
It's the second Oasis-branded Kindle, following in the original's footsteps. It's also way better, featuring a larger screen, water resistance and more.
CNBC had a chance to check it out early, here's what you should know.
The new Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch screen, the largest on any Kindle and 1-inch larger than on the first Kindle Oasis. It offers 300 pixels per inch, which means text is always sharp and easy to read.
It's the first water-resistant Kindle. Amazon says it can withstand 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes without damage. Amazon said it made it water-resistant because customers like to use Kindles while in the bathtub.
The back of the new Kindle Oasis is aluminum, which gives it a premium look and feel. Amazon previously used plastic, and this definitely feels like a nice upgrade. It's super comfortable to hold and has a built-in battery on one side that feels nicely balanced.
The Kindle Oasis sports built-in Audible.com support, which means it can read books to you so long as you have an Audible subscription (or own an audio copy of the book through Audible.) You can pair the Oasis with a Bluetooth speaker, tap a button, and it starts reading right from where you stopped.
Amazon added all sorts of customization options in the settings so that you can make the book look exactly how you want it to. You'll be able to adjust the font size, add different levels of bold to text and even change alignments.
Amazon said the Kindle Oasis will keep running for up to six weeks. And, in case you need to add some juice before hopping on a flight, it'll fully charge in just two hours.
The new Amazon Kindle Oasis starts at $249.99 (there's a standard 8GB model and another one with more storage (32GB) for audio books and cellular connectivity that costs $349.99). Preorders started Wednesday at amazon.com/kindleoasis and shipments are expected to begin on Oct. 31. Amazon will sell water-safe covers that start at $44.99 and leather covers at $59.99.