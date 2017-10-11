OPEC pumped at the second-highest level this year in September, raises oil demand forecast again

OPEC's production hit the second highest monthly level this year in September, returning to growth after the oil cartel's output fell for the first time in five months in August.

On a more bullish note, the producer group on Wednesday raised its forecast for world oil consumption in 2017 and 2018 for a third-straight month. The improved demand outlook from both OPEC and the International Energy Agency last month underpinned the oil market rally in September.

OPEC's 14 members pumped 32.75 million barrels a day in September, up about 88,500 barrels, according to independent sources cited in the group's monthly report.

OPEC is partnering with other major oil exporters, including Russia, to keep about 1.8 million barrels per day of supply off the market through March. The goal is to shrink global crude stockpiles and drain a glut that has weighed on prices for the last three years.

Nigeria and Libya, both exempt from the production cuts, led the gains with monthly increases of about 50,000 bpd each.

Nigeria's production held above 1.8 million bpd for a second month. Africa's biggest producer has said it will consider production limits once its output stabilizes above that level. OPEC gave Nigeria and Libya a waiver because internal conflicts caused big production declines in both countries last year.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, posted the third-biggest increase. Its output grew by nearly 32,000 bpd to just under 4.5 million in September. Iraq has yet to drive down output to levels it agreed to last winter.

Saudi Arabia reported a slight supply increase, though independent figures showed a small decline and the Saudis were still pumping well below their quota. OPEC's biggest producer has provided the lion's share of cuts since the cartel implemented the caps in January.