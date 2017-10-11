RXBar CEO after $600 million buyout: 'I have financial freedom'

Less than five years after starting a protein bar company from the ground up, 31-year-old CEO Peter Rahal's efforts growing RXBar are being rewarded to the tune of more than half a billion dollars.

RXBar, maker of "whole food" protein bars, is being bought by Kellogg in a $600 million deal to be completed by the end of the year, Kellogg said on Friday.

Asked how much he personally made from the deal, Rahal steered clear of specifics.

"I have financial freedom. I'll just say that," Rahal said Wednesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."