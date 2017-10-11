These popular destinations are a steal during the holidays

How to unplug and enjoy your vacations: Expert 9:05 AM ET Fri, 26 May 2017 | 03:45

The upcoming holiday season might be a good time to scratch a cool vacation off the ol' bucket list.

If that includes visiting a top tourist spot — or you just want to escape — you'll be glad to know that some of the most popular destinations are at their most affordable during their colder months.

Ranking first for affordability in a new report by GOBankingRates.com is Playa del Carmen, Mexico, followed by San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Ranked least affordable on the list of 35 popular destinations is Cape Town, South Africa.

"For the most part, the places that are most affordable to visit [during the holidays] are places where it's the off-season," said Cameron Huddleton, the report's author. "That's when you can find some really good deals." (Click on maps to enlarge.)