Trump reportedly wanted nearly 10 times more nuclear weapons

President Donald Trump wanted to increase the U.S. nuclear arsenal by nearly 10 times, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

The president brought up his desire for a buildup during a meeting with top national security advisors in July, according to the network, which cited three officials at the gathering. Advisors told Trump about treaties that would be endangered and other hurdles preventing such a move. There is no planned any expansion of nuclear weapons, NBC reported.

After the meeting ended, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was heard calling Trump a "moron." That comment reportedly sparked more tensions between Tillerson and Trump following an NBC News report last week. Tillerson denied the piece of the report that said he was close to resigning this summer, but did not refute calling the president a "moron."

The report on the July meeting comes as the U.S. pushes for the denuclearization of North Korea.

The White House and Pentagon could not immediately be reached for comment.

