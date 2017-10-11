Job openings little changed in August, hold near record high

Job openings posted by U.S. employers were little changed in August, according to the Labor Department on Wednesday.

Job vacancies slightly declined to 6.1 million on the last business day of August, with little month-over-month change.

Employment continued to rise as hiring outpaced separations — which includes quits, layoffs and discharges. A total of 63.8 million were hired over the past year, while separations totaled 61.7 million.

The previous report said job openings increased by 6.2 million in July, which was the highest level recorded since 2000.