Trump promotes tax reform push in Pennsylvania

[The stream has ended.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday promoted the Republican tax reform effort, his top legislative priority.

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the president described the GOP plan as a benefit to the truckers in attendance.

Late last month, Republicans released a framework for the tax plan they hope to pass this year. It calls for major reductions in household and corporate income tax rates and a doubling of the standard deduction.

The framework left out many key details. The congressional tax-writing committees are expected to spell out specifics once Congress passes a joint budget, a key step in the process.

Already, the GOP has run into political hurdles. Lawmakers in high-tax blue states have started to push back on a proposal to get rid of state and local tax deductions, a method to raise money to help offset tax cuts.

Some lawmakers have also expressed concerns about the potential budget deficits generated by the tax cuts.