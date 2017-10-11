Your first trade for Wednesday, October 11

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Electric.

David Seaburg was a buyer of American Airlines.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Avis Budget Group.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Target.

Trader disclosure: On October 10, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GLD, HES, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KDUS, M, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSCC, MSFT, NE, ORCL, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, UA, VEON, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

