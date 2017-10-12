Amazon Studios chief Roy Price on leave of absence amid sexual harassment claim

Amazon said Thursday that Amazon Studios chief Roy Price was on a leave of absence and the company was reviewing its projects with The Weinstein Company.

"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.

The Hollywood Reporter had reported earlier Thursday that an Amazon TV producer was claiming Price had sexually harassed her.

Additionally, Thursday's announcement came soon after actress Rose McGowan went after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for his company allegedly ignoring her warnings about Harvey Weinstein.



In a series of tweets Thursday, McGowan attacked Bezos and the tech giant he leads for failing to hear her early claims about being "raped" by Weinstein and for "funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers."

McGowan was one of the people named in the recent New York Times exposé about Weinstein's sexual harassment claims and is reported to have reached a settlement with the film producer.

It was not immediately clear what film script she was referring to or why she said Amazon won a "dirty Oscar."

—CNBC's Eugene Kim contributed to this report.