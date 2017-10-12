VISIT CNBC.COM

Make It

Make It

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Learn to code, it’s more important than English as a second language

Apple CEO Tim Cook
Photo by Justin Sullivan
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language.

The tech executive made the remarks to French outlet Konbini while in the country for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for tech companies to pay higher taxes in Europe.

"If I were a French student and I were 10 years old, I think it would be more important for me to learn coding than English. I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form — but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world," Cook tells Konbini.

"I think that coding should be required in every public school in the world."

Of course, it's in Cook's best interest to have the world learning how to code. He runs a tech company that depends on access to a constantly growing pipeline of talent.

But it could be in your interest too: studying coding could increase your chances of pulling in a big salary, as more than a third of the highest paying jobs in the U.S. right now require some familiarity with computer programming, according to a recent report from job search platform Glassdoor.

But says Cook, the benefits go beyond that.

"It's the language that everyone needs, and not just for the computer scientists. It's for all of us," says Cook.

"Creativity is the goal. Coding is just to allow that. Creativity is in the front seat; technology is in the backseat. It is sort of the blend with both of these that you can do such powerful things now."

See also:

Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'The world is full of cynics and you have to tune them out'

Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'Don't work for money ... you will never be happy'

Apple CEO Tim Cook explains why he'd rather be the best than the first

Apple CEO Tim Cook zeroes in on the particular genius of Steve Jobs

Watch Tim Cook honor Steve Jobs with emotional address
Watch Tim Cook honor Steve Jobs with emotional address   

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...