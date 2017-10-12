Apple CEO Tim Cook: Learn to code, it’s more important than English as a second language

Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language.

The tech executive made the remarks to French outlet Konbini while in the country for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for tech companies to pay higher taxes in Europe.

"If I were a French student and I were 10 years old, I think it would be more important for me to learn coding than English. I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form — but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world," Cook tells Konbini.

"I think that coding should be required in every public school in the world."