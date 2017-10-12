    ×

    US stocks stumble and dollar edges up as investors await China trade data

    • U.S. producer prices rose in September, and investors await CPI figures
    • The dollar edged up overnight
    • The pound dipped on Thursday, climbing after a report that the U.K. could get a two-year Brexit transition period
    • China trade data is expected later in the day

    Stocks on Wall Street slipped on Thursday while the dollar recouped some losses on the back of positive data ahead of Asia's Friday trading day. Markets also awaited the release of China trade data during the session, while U.S. inflation and retail sales data are due just ahead of trading day stateside.

    U.S. producer prices increased 0.4 percent in September, Reuters said, as investors awaited the release of the consumer inflation data due Friday U.S. time. That release is expected to show an annual inflation rate of 2.3 percent, according to forecasts compiled by FactSet.

    Minutes released this week from the Federal Reserve's previous meeting showed the central bank continued to be divided over the inflation outlook in the U.S.

    The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies after four straight days of losses. The dollar index stood at 93.057 at 7:06 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the Japanese currency, the greenback traded at 112.26 yen.

    Meanwhile, shares in the U.S. closed lower on Thursday after major U.S. financials reported quarterly results. Earnings from JPMorgan and Citigroup both beat expectations, but shares of the companies finished the session lower.

    The Dow Jones industrial average slid 0.14 percent, or 31.88 points, to close at 22,814.01, the S&P 500 finished the session down 0.17 percent at 2,550.93 and the Nasdaq declined 0.18 percent, or 12.04 points, to end at 6,591.51.

    Elsewhere, the pound initially slid overnight on news of an impasse in Brexit negotiations, but later rose on a report from German outlet Handelsblatt that the U.K. could remain in the European Union for two more years. Sterling traded at $1.3264 at 7:02 a.m. HK/SIN, its highest levels in more than a week.

    Back in Asia, futures suggested a higher open for equities in Japan. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.24 percent at 21,005 compared to the benchmark index's last close of 20,954.72. Osaka futures were 0.03 percent higher at 20,960.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.24 percent in early trade. The heavily weighted financials sub-index was up 0.3 percent, contributing to broader gains on the index.

    In corporate news, Japan's Asahi Group Holdings could sell its almost 20 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery, according to Nikkei Asian Review. The move to divest from Tsingtao was in line with the Japanese brewer's push to grow its business in Europe, Nikkei added.

    Oil markets took note of the greater-than-expected decrease in U.S. stockpiles announced Thursday although prices were lower on the day. Brent crude futures fell 1.2 percent to settle at $56.25 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost 1.4 percent to settle at $50.60.

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:00 a.m.: Singapore advance third-quarter GDP
    • 8:30 a.m.: Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review
    • 10:00 a.m.: China September trade data
    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia August retail sales

    — CNBC's Alex Rosenberg contributed to this report.

