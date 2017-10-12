    ×

    Bitcoin hits a new record high above $5,100

    • Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $5,144.97
    • This was above the cryptocurrency's previous all-time high of $5,013.91 hit on September 2
    • Speculation that China could reverse the ban of cryptocurrency exchanges is driving sentiment
    Vyacheslav Prokofyev | TASS | Getty Images

    Bitcoin hit a new record high Thursday with rising investor interest causing a rally for the price of the cryptocurrency.

    The bitcoin price hit an all-time high of $5,144.97 in early trade on Thursday, according to data from industry website Coindesk. This surpassed the previous high of $5,013.91 hit on September 2.

    Investors appear to have shrugged off much of the negative news from regulators around bitcoin.

    Last month, Chinese regulators banned cryptocurrency exchanges with some of the largest in the country shutting down operations. The government also banned initial coin offerings (ICOs), a way for cryptocurrency start-ups to raise money through issuing tokens.

    But reports have emerged in the last few days that trading in the world's second-largest economy could resume. A report by Cryptocoinnews.com, citing Chinese state-owned news company Xinhua, said that bitcoin trading will likely resume with more regulation. This could include new licensing and anti-money laundering regulations to be implemented by exchanges.

    Should you invest in a cryptocurrency?
    Should you invest in a cryptocurrency?   

    "Speculators are bullish on bitcoin's value with the anticipation of China's reintegration with global crypto markets," Aurelien Menant, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Gatecoin, told CNBC by email on Thursday.

    Investors have appeared to look past some of the negative tones from big business leaders and regulators.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that "buyers of cryptocurrencies could be involved in unlawful activities," according to a Reuters report. Russia's central bank also said it would block websites of exchanges that are offering cryptocurrencies.

    At the same time, business leaders have also poured cold water over bitcoin. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently called bitcoin a "fraud".

    "The bull is back in the market," Charlie Hayter, CEO of industry website CryptoCompare, told CNBC by phone on Thursday.

    "Putin and Russia's comments were water off a duck's back whilst positive sentiment from industry players are driving long positions."

