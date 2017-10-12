Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg: ‘We can't tolerate Harvey Weinstein-like behavior’

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg denounced sexual harassment at the third annual Wall Street Journal Women in the Workplace dinner on Monday evening.

"We can't tolerate Harvey Weinstein-like behavior," she told the crowd, alluding to recent allegations of sexual misconduct by former employees against the film studio exec.

Last week, a New York Times investigation chronicled over two decades of sexual harassment claims against the producer along with his many settlements.

Days later, The New Yorker released a harrowing expose in which three of Weinstein's accusers shared personal accounts of sexual assault and harassment.