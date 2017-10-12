GM names new vice president to lead electric vehicle ramp up

General Motors said Thursday it named Pamela Fletcher as its new vice president of electric vehicle programs, as it works to ramp up its efforts in this area.

The largest U.S. carmaker by sales recently unveiled plans to launch more than 20 all-electric vehicles globally by 2023.

Fletcher, who has been in leadership roles at GM for more than a decade, will report to Doug Parks, vice president, autonomous and electric vehicle programs. She was most recently executive chief engineer for electrified vehicles and new technologies.

She has led the teams responsible for developing several electric and hybrid cars including the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the second-generation Chevrolet Volt, the Chevrolet Spark EV, and the Cadillac ELR, GM said.

She also led the team Super Cruise, a semi-autonomous driver assistance system that allows the driver to operate a vehicle hands-free.

Fletcher is also on the board of Coherent, a laser manufacturer based in Santa Clara, California.