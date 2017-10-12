Here are some of Deutsche Bank's best auto stock picks ahead of earnings

Deutsche Bank shared with its clients the auto and auto parts stocks that its analysts are watching ahead of the earnings season.

Firm analysts highlighted that many big players in the automobile industry present "disproportionately positive risk/reward," and reiterated several buy ratings. Investors are looking to capitalize on what many speculate will be an evolution toward self-driving, autonomous vehicles.

"We're re-prioritizing our top picks," wrote Deutsche Banks analyst Rod Lache. "Key drivers this year included increased momentum behind Electrification, Connected Car, and Autonomous Driving."

The report included price targets as well as company-specific insights. Here are three stocks Deutsche Bank is betting on into earnings.