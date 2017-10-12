Man who retired at age 30 shares the strategy he's using to teach his kid about money

Peter Adeney, better known as "Mr. Money Mustache" in the early retirement community, worked as a software engineer for just 10 years before retiring comfortably and debt-free at age 30.

He and his wife Simi did it "simply by living a lifestyle about 50 percent less expensive than most of our peers and investing the surplus," Adeney writes on his blog.

The couple retired in 2005, shortly before their son Simon was born.

They have now been retired for more years than they spent in the working world, and Simon has grown up surrounded by the concept of financial independence. He's learned some valuable money lessons along the way.