"I ask your typical questions but my favorite is, 'Is there something that you worked on or you've done that didn't particularly go your way? If so, what was it and what would you do if you can do it over?'" says Augustine.

Whatever you do, don't say "nothing," she says. That could communicate to the hiring manager that you either didn't prepare for the question, are quick to blame others for failures or are simply dishonest. And don't ramble about your shortcomings, either.

A good response to this question shows how you learned from a mistake or subpar situation and became smarter as a result.