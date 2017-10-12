Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are down after Wednesday's modest gains. Some major banks report earnings today, and we get wholesale inflation and weekly jobless claims numbers.

-JPMorgan just reported better than expected earnings, but its shares are down in response to a big decline in bond trading revenue.

OBAMACARE

-President Trump is reportedly going to sign executive orders today that will allow insurance companies to sell cheaper and less comprehensive health plans.