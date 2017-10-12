October continues to buck bad reputation on Wall Street

Though futures were modestly lower this morning, the autumn months continue to defy their historical trends as the worst months of the year. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all coming off record closing highs. The Dow joined the Nasdaq in exceeding its September gains for the current month. (CNBC)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported third quarter earnings well above Wall Street estimates this morning, but the Dow component's shares fell as traders focused on a big drop in trading revenue. Citigroup (C) also reports earnings this morning. (CNBC)

It's a busy day for Fed speeches, with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Fed Gov. Jay Powell, and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard all making public appearances today. Bostic is an alternate voting member on the central bank's policymaking panel for 2017. Additionally, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren joins CNBC on "Closing Bell" at 4 p.m. ET for an interview. (CNBC)



*Powell odds-on favorite for Fed chair with reported backing from Mnuchin (Reuters)

Two key economic reports are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the Labor Department issuing weekly initial jobless claims as well as the September Producer Price Index. (CNBC)

Bitcoin hit a new record high today with rising investor interest causing a rally for the price of the cryptocurrency. The bitcoin price hit an all-time high of $5,167.90 in early trade, according to data from Coindesk. This surpassed the previous high of $5,013.91 hit on Sept. 2. (CNBC)

J.Jill (JILL) gave current quarter earnings guidance at 6 to 10 cents per share, well below the 19 cent consensus estimate for the women's clothing retailer. It also sees third quarter comparable sales falling 3 to 5 percent, compared with earlier expectations for an increase. The stock was off nearly 40 percent in the premarket. (CNBC)