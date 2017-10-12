Richard Branson says he expects to be in space in six months — 'I'll be disappointed' otherwise

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson predicts he will travel in space before he ever becomes a passenger on a hyperloop.

Branson appeared Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to announce his company, Virgin Group, is investing in Hyperloop One, which is developing the super-fast transport system originally dreamed up by Elon Musk.

The hyperloop works by propelling pods through tubes using magnets reaching speeds akin to those of airplanes.

Branson's subsidiary business Virgin Galactic is working to provide commercial flights in space. Branson recently told an audience the company should be ready for live action soon.

When asked whether he expects to go into space or ride a hyperloop first, Branson said: "I would be very disappointed if I haven't been into space within six months or so."

"I think it's more likely that I will go into space before I get into my pod," he added.

In the interview, Branson touted the potential perks of such a system like its speed. The Virgin Group's founder has joined Hyperloop One's Board of Directors.