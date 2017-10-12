    ×

    Economy

    South Africa’s free society means firms are now taking a stance on corruption, central bank governor says

    Companies in South Africa are increasingly making their own calls on who to do business with, according to the governor of the South African Reserve Bank, following the scandal in the country surrounding the controversial Gupta family.

    "This is a free society, it's a free society and various players in society are absolutely within their rights to take a posture that says that 'I will not be able to do business with you, with that person' because these are private arrangements," Lesetja Kganyago told CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

    "I think what you're seeing now is South African business, instead of complaining about corruption and maleficence, they're actually taking a stance," he added.

    Global audit firm KPMG has been one firm embroiled in the Gupta scandal in South Africa. The Guptas have been accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts and an internal investigation at KMPG found that the company had failed to take into account red flags about the family. The firm dismissed its South African leadership team after the internal investigation.

    "We cannot interfere where individual businesses feel that the reputational risks to that particular business are actually just too high for them to continue in that respect" -Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank

    South African President Jacob Zuma — whose name has also surfaced as part of the scandal — and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing and have called it a politically motivated witch-hunt. John Veihmeyer, the outgoing chairman of KPMG International, has apologized "for what went wrong" in the auditor's South African branch.

    The governor didn't want to comment directly on the scandal when asked by CNBC and said there was nothing that the central bank can do as firms drop or review their relationship with KPMG.

    "They are being investigated by the independent regulatory body in South Africa. They themselves have taken a stance where they commenced with some investigations by KPMG," he said.

    "We cannot interfere where individual businesses feel that the reputational risks to that particular business are actually just too high for them to continue in that respect," he added.

    The investment management firm Sygnia and Johannesburg's Wits University have dropped its working links with KPMG as a result and others like Barclays Africa Group are assessing what to do. The Gupta scandal has also affected public relations firm Bell Pottinger. The consultancy international group McKinsey is investigating its own activities too, the Financial Times has reported.

