Tesla recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs for seat issue

Tesla Inc. is recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs worldwide because their rear seats might not lock into place.

The recall involves vehicles with fold-flat second row seats made between Oct. 28, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2017. Tesla believes only about 3 percent of the recalled vehicles have the issue.

Tesla says some cables in the seat may have been improperly tightened, which prevents the left seat from locking in an upright position. If it's not properly locked, it could move forward during a crash.

"During recent internal testing, Tesla determined that a small number of cables in the second row fold-flat seats in some 2016 and 2017 Model X vehicles may need to be adjusted," Tesla told CNBC in a statement. "Although Tesla has not received reports of any issues or accidents relating to this condition, we will be conducting a voluntary recall to inspect the affected vehicles and confirm whether any adjustment is needed."

The company added that it can address all of the needed repairs with its mobile repair service. Owners can stake their cars to a Tesla Service Center if they prefer.

The Palo Alto, California-based automaker says it has seen no reports of injuries from the issue, which was discovered during internal testing.

Tesla began informing customers about the recall Thursday. Owners can take their Model X to a dealer for repairs or contact Tesla's mobile repair units.

Shares of Tesla closed slightly higher Thursday and were little changed in after-hours trading.

--CNBC's Robert Ferris contributed to this article.