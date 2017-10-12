    ×

    Trading Nation

    The case for buying the dip in beaten-down retail stocks

    Retail stocks tumble
    Retail stocks tumble   

    The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is having its worst week since December 2016, but Boris Schlossberg says there is a strong case for buying the most recent retail dip.

    The XRT fell 1.3 percent Thursday, and is now down more than 4 percent for the week. A few names within the ETF, such as Gap and Ulta Beauty, have fared even worse, tumbling 7 percent and 14 percent, respectively this week through Thursday.

    Yet the economic backdrop could conspire to improve the outlook for the group, says Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

    "In the very near term, I think the key thing that drives it is just consumer wage growth," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "As long as wages are going to be relatively healthy, I think the Christmas season is going to be pretty good, so buying the dip is not a bad idea at this point."

    Indeed, according to the September employment report, wages have grown by 2.9 percent year over year.

    But Max Wolff of Disruptive Technology Advisers suggests that even retail bulls might want to stay away from the XRT.

    "[There are some weird names in this ETF]," Wolff said on "Power Lunch." "I think there's a little bit of a trade here between getting away from the ETF, and maybe pick some of the guys that are really badly beat up."

    Specific names Wolff likes include Five Below and the Gap; he would stay away from auto-exposed stocks and Netflix.

    The XRT is down 9.5 percent year to date.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FIVE
    ---
    NFLX
    ---
    ULTA
    ---
    GPS
    ---
    XRT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...