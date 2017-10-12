US stocks slip from record highs as traders digest earnings

Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank, said this earnings season is off to a good start. "There's kind of a general feeling that things are better than they have been, and that's being reflected in the earnings season," he said.

Other major financial companies slated to report this week include Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Historically, this earnings season has been the best one for investors. Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC found the S&P 500 posts a gain of 2.3 percent on average 30 days after third-quarter earnings season begins, trading positive 79 percent of the time.

Wall Street also set its sights on economic data Wednesday. The Labor Department said U.S. producer prices rose 0.4 percent last month and 2.6 percent in the 12 months through September.

Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims totaled 243,000, hitting a more than one-month low, the Labor Department also said.

Treasury yields slipped on Thursday. The two-year yield traded at 1.509 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield hovered around 2.33 percent.

—CNBC's Tom Franck contributed to this report.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal, parent of CNBC, is a minority investor in Kensho.