Unsure how to act around female co-workers? Pretend they're The Rock, suggests viral essay

For men who "don't want to be accused of sexual harassment" in the workplace, writer Anne Victoria Clark has some simple advice: "Treat all women like you would treat Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson."

"This life hack will have you treating women like people in no time," she writes in a Medium post that went viral earlier this week.

Next time you meet Karen, a pretty friend of a friend looking to network, she tells the reader, pretend Karen looks like Johnson.

"Wow! Karen looks pretty tough and strong and sweaty! She looks like a person who is working very hard to achieve her goals, having left behind a situation that clearly wasn't working, headed for bigger and better things. Maybe ask her about that? But definitely don't hit on her. It looks like she could kill you with the chair you're sitting on."

Clark is being tongue-in-cheek, but she's also making a serious point about the workplace in light of recent sexual harassment scandals — "from Harvey Weinstein to, like, all of Uber," as she puts it.

The essay, which now has over 50,000 "claps" on Medium, caught the attention of Johnson himself, who shared it on Twitter. "Quite the entertaining & smart test for my dudes," he posted. "Just close your eyes and think of me."

As Clark notes, The New York Times recently reported that men in Silicon Valley are "becoming less likely to mentor females out of fear" that they will get into trouble.

It's not necessary to avoid women, though, she writes. All men have to do is find a way to treat their female peers with "the same respect, admiration, and healthy dose of fear you'd offer anyone who could completely destroy you should you deserve it."

