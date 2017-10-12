Your first trade for Thursday, October 12

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Intel.

David Seaburg was a buyer of Facebook.

Dan Nathan was a seller of General Motors.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

