Five popular side jobs where people use their spare time to make more cash

For reasons both practical and economic, a growing number of U.S. workers are turning to side gigs to supplement the income they make from their full-time jobs – many of which can be done from the comfort of their own homes.

In fact, a recent study by Bankrate found that more than 44 million Americans spend their spare time making extra cash to fatten their wallets, or simply to make ends meet. With that in mind, CNBC took a look at five part-time jobs that are growing in popularity, and many don't require much in the way of experience or special expertise.

For the new "weekend warrior," some of these gigs can be squeezed pretty easily into Friday and Sunday, while leaving just enough free time for a social life.