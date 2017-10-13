8 ways you're sabotaging your work reputation

Most professionals care what their colleagues and the higher-ups think of them. That's because how people perceive you and your work is often the determining factor in whether or not you get a promotion, raise or access to leadership opportunities.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of elements that go into determining what your work reputation actually is, and they're not always easy to keep tabs on. The quality of your work matters of course, but the small actions you take each day add up to create a bigger picture about who you are.

Ahead, find the most common pitfalls that people don't realize are hurting them.

