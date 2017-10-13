VISIT CNBC.COM

9 companies that offer incredible professional development programs

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO and Chairman of Goldman Sachs.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Lloyd Blankfein, CEO and Chairman of Goldman Sachs.

When looking for a new job, it's easy to get so caught up in the present moment that you don't put much thought into what your future trajectory at the company might look like. But keeping your professional development in mind is critical — few things are more frustrating than putting years of your life into a company only to plateau, with few or no raises, promotions and new challenges.

Luckily, you won't need to worry about that happening at the following nine companies.

These organizations aren't just interested in hiring employees to fill an immediate need — they're invested in the long-term success of their team members. And in order to help their employees achieve their ultimate career goals, they've built A+ educational, training and professional development programs.

Looking for a job where you can not only gain experience but also grow your career? Check out these nine companies.

Seattle Genetics

Rating: 3.7

What they do: "Seattle Genetics is the industry leader in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a technology designed to harness the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells."

Where hiring: Bothell, WA

Program details: Seattle Genetics offers a one-year Pharmacy Fellowship Program, which prepares pharmacists for a career in biotech through hands-on experience in one or more of several areas: oncology marketing, medical affairs and drug safety. Throughout the program, participants in the program receive the opportunity to meet one-on-one with executives, take leadership classes, and have their work published.

Jet

Rating: 3.2

What they do: "Jet's mission is to become the smartest way to shop and save on pretty much anything."

Where hiring: Hoboken, NJ; San Bruno, CA and more

Program details: Participants in the Category Specialist Program are empowered to own an entire product category on all Walmart eCommerce sites. Category Specialists learn the necessary tools and skills to manage p&l, negotiate with vendors, and optimize performance, and receive regular performance evaluations and coaching.

Pilot Flying J

Rating: 3.2

What they do: "Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has over 750 retail locations and is the largest operator of travel centers in North America."

Where hiring: Salt Lake City; Odessa, TX; Plymouth, IN; Mill Hall, PA and many more

Program details: Participants in Pilot Flying J's Management Development Program go through a Management Training Program, during which they work with top performing management teams to "learn everything from operating a POS system to reading financial reports."

Afterwards, participants are assigned to a permanent location in which they will receive ongoing development training. The company also offers programs and courses through Pilot Flying J University, with special tracks for general managers, operations designates, recent college grads and more.

Goldman Sachs

Rating: 3.8

What they do: "The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals."

Where hiring: New York City; San Francisco; Dallas; Salt Lake City

Program details: High-performing undergraduate and graduate students in their final year of study — regardless of major — can apply to Goldman Sachs' New Analyst Program, which takes in students with little professional experience and provides them with the resources, skills and network needed to achieve success in the world of finance. There's also the New Associates program for those with an MBA or several years' experience. Beyond these programs, employees at all levels have access to Goldman Sachs University, their internal training and development function.

Enterprise

Rating: 3.4

What they do: "Founded in 1957, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is part of a portfolio of rental brands operated by Enterprise Holdings."

Where hiring: Helena, MT; Charleston, SC; Dearborn, MI; Fall River, MA and many more

Program details: Enterprise prides themselves on a promote-from-within culture, and it all starts with their Management Training Program. Management Trainees start by managing a nearby Enterprise location and work their way up to an airport location, preparing them for both high-level management as well as corporate positions. Fun fact: the current CEO, Pamela Nicholson, is a graduate of the Management Training Program herself!

Abbott Labs

Rating: 3.6

What they do: "Abbott Laboratories is a top healthcare products manufacturer."

Where hiring: North Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Irving, TX; Princeton, NJ and many more

Program details: Abbott's development program offer six areas of focus: finance, IT, manufacturing, quality assurance, engineering, and environmental health. Within those tracks, participants can choose a variety of learning paths, or disciplines within the field. After two to three years, program participants graduate with a well-rounded skill set and broad understanding of their focus area.

AmeriCorps

Rating: 3.9

What they do: "AmeriCorps places thousands of young adults into intensive service positions where they learn valuable work skills, earn money for education, and develop an appreciation for citizenship."

Where hiring: Georgetown, DE; Bellingham, WA; Sioux Falls, SD; Boise, ID and many more

Program details: At AmeriCorps, professional development isn't just a perk — it's a job requirement. AmeriCorps employs an 80/20 rule, stating that "up to 20 percent of AmeriCorps members' time should be spent on personal and professional development."

They're particularly well known for their VISTA program, which connects members with organizations working to alleviate poverty. In-person and virtual development trainings are a key part of the program, and participants gain lifelong project management, leadership, and community organization skills.

Walgreens

Rating: 3.2

What they do: "America's Most Loved Pharmacy-Led Health, Wellbeing and Beauty Enterprise."

Where hiring: Deerfield, IL; New York City; Santa Rosa, CA; Amelia, OH and many more

Program details: Walgreens offers a number of development programs for both retail and corporate employees. Their learning program, Walgreens University, offers online and in-person classes on subjects such as leadership, merchandising, beauty and more — some classes even provide college credits. They also have special programs for those who want to become certified Pharmacy Technicians, and offer continuing education courses for already certified pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Milwaukee Tool

Rating: 4.0

What they do: Manufacture power tools, hand tools, construction instruments and more.

Where hiring: Brookfield, WI; Olive Branch, MS; New Orleans, LA; San Francisco and more

Program details: Milwaukee Tool offers a Leadership Development Program for both engineers and those interested in the field of sales and marketing. The Engineering Leadership Development Program (ELDP) teaches participants hard and soft skills across six fields (power tool development, accessory development, value engineering, advanced engineering, product support and concept engineering) and pairs them with a mentor.

The Sales and Marketing Leadership Program, on the other hand, begins with participants in a field sales and marketing representative role and then allows them to move up into three different career paths: sales, management and marketing.

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.

