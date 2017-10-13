All future iPhones will be able to recognize your face, KGI says

All future Apple iPhones will include facial recognition instead of a fingerprint reader, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo properly predicted many of the features in this year's iPhone X, including its new Face ID technology, which allows a user to unlock the iPhone by looking at it. In an earlier note this week, Kuo said future iPads will also adopt Face ID.

According to 9to5Mac, Kuo said that Face ID will be a "key selling point" in future iPhones. The upcoming iPhone X will use the technology not only to unlock the phone but also to authorize users for mobile payments and for new 3-D emojis.

Other phone makers, such as Samsung and LG, also include face-recognition technology in their smartphones. However, those sensors only rely on 2-D images of faces, which can easily be tricked by a photograph. Apple's iPhone X is capable of grabbing a much more secure complete 3-D image of a face.

CNBC reached out to Apple but a spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Read the full report at 9to5Mac.