Bitcoin hit another record high on Friday, continuing the rally seen in the previous day amid renewed bullish sentiment from investors.

The price of the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $5,856.10 in the early hours of Friday morning, according to data from industry website CoinDesk. But profit taking from investors saw the bitcoin price fall as low as $5,396 in the following hours.

Its market capitalization — the total value of all bitcoin in circulation — hit $97 billion. Bitcoin is up over 480 percent year-to-date.

The catalyst for the rally, which began on Thursday, was speculation that China could reverse a recent ban it put on exchanges. Last month, regulators banned cryptocurrency exchanges with some of the largest in the country shutting down operations. Reversing this would bring the world's second-largest economy back online.

Experts also said that a major upcoming change could also be getting investors excited. Earlier this year, bitcoin split, and a new cryptocurrency called bitcoin cash was created. Another so-called "fork" is on the way, and this will create "bitcoin gold". Holders of bitcoin will automatically receive bitcoin gold, which is essentially "free money."