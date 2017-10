BlackRock CEO Larry Fink took a shot at cryptocurrency bitcoin on Friday, calling it an "index of money laundering."

"Bitcoin just shows you how much demand for money laundering there is in the world," Fink, the head of the largest asset management firm in the world, said at an Institute of International Finance meeting. "That's all it is."

The cryptocurrency has been on a tear lately. It hit a record high earlier on Friday, breaking above $5,800. Bitcoin is also up 470 percent this year.